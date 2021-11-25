eBoost Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $1,149.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.