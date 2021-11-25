eCash Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $104.05 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,906,485,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

