EchoLink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,972.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $347,446.77 and $43,972.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

