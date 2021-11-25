Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

