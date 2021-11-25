Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.37

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.37 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 25,159 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of £4.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.37.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

