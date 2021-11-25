Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.71 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

