Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Sells 144,900 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned 8.32% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

VanEck Israel ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

