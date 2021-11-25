Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.07 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $92.07 million and $4.37 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,547,457,505 coins and its circulating supply is 5,891,265,889 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

