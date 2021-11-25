Effect.AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00208625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00737470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

