Efinity (EFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.