Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

