Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.