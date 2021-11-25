Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.36 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005808 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $95.36 million and $342,688.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

