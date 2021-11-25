Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

