Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 5,923 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $231.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.