Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.