Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $437.54

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.66 billion and $485.81 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $437.54 or 0.00738811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00206657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00078304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,783,944 coins and its circulating supply is 19,786,436 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.