ELYSIA (EL) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,967,227 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

