Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Cap of $220,395.10

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $220,395.10 and $178,005.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars.

