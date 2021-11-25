Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $14,324.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,450,797 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

