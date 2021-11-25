EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EMCHF stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

