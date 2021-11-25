EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EMCHF stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
EML Payments Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.