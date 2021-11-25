Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.92

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.92 and traded as low as $29.51. Empire shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

