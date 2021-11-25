Empty Set Dollar Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $9.97 million and $105,826.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.77 or 0.07572811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,090.86 or 0.99823136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

