Energy Web Token Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $291.77 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00016678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

