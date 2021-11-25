Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

