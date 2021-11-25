EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $112.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 216.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.