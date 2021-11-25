EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,728.50

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $164,728.50 and $7,569.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

