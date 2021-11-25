Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $192.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $151.45 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

