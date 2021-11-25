Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4,886.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.