Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

