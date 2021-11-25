Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.13 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $649.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

