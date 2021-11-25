EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,209 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $65,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

