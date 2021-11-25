Equal (EQL) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $669,944.68 and $1,379.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

