Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Udemy Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Udemy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

