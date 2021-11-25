Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGC. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

