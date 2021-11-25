Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 25th (ACEL, ADMP, AESE, APPH, ATIP, BEEM, BFLY, BKNIY, CCNE, CD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 25th:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from $2.21 to $2.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Beat Q3 Revenue Estimate / Preparing for a Strong 2022” and dated November 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

KIDZ is an FRC Top Pick.



“

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

VOYG is an FRC Top Pick



“

