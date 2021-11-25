Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head to Head Survey

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.54, suggesting a potential downside of 24.35%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 47.61 $451.29 million ($0.20) -130.49 Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 12.81 $14.77 million $0.29 89.07

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -28.17% -0.53% -0.50% Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63%

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

