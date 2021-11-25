Era Swap (ES) One Day Trading Volume Hits $279,183.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $279,183.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

