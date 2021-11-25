Eristica (ERT) Market Capitalization Tops $285,862.48

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the dollar. One Eristica coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Eristica Profile

ERT is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

