ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Cap of $987,216.97

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $987,216.97 and $76,542.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

