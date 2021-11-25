EtherGem (EGEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $373,815.44

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $373,815.44 and approximately $4,879.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

