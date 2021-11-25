Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Tops $18.60 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $18.60 million and $24,911.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

