ETHERLAND (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0729

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $158,424.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHERLAND coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHERLAND has traded up 90% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 20,032,743 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

