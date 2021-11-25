ETHPad Hits Market Cap of $23.25 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $632,802.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00098594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.89 or 0.07601670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.98 or 1.00316314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

