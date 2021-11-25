Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,661.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $10,661.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00386557 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.01180661 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.