Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.67

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

