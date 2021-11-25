Eurocell (LON:ECEL) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £286.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

