Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

