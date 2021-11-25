EvenCoin Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $54,006.07 and approximately $227,091.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00389669 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016083 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.81 or 0.01180211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

