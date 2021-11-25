EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of EverQuote worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,122 shares of company stock worth $3,000,880 and have sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

